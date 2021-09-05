A 3 meters wide micro-apartment was just featured in the popular design and lifestyle publication Wallpaper*. The duplex apartment was designed by Studio Madouh and looks pretty cool in the photos. Sadly, there strangely aren’t any photos of the rooms but you can check out some exterior shots and some other interior shots on the Wallpaper* website here.
Very happy to see this project come to life. I worked on this on this project in the Studio Visualizing the Spaces & the Building.
It was a challenging project with such a Size & budget to be taken care of.
Also Mark, The Interior spaces include a GYM, Master Suite, Office and a Living room with kitchennette.
yeah i read about the interior spaces which is why i was curious to see the rooms and how they managed to make the most out of the 3m width. Do you have any photos?
I suppose we’re supposed to use the Kitchennette sink as a commode/ bath tub? Ofcourse anything to save on cost and space. Why need a bed when you can sleep on the bench press right after a super set I always say. Cheerio.
Wow! This concept is incredible for individuals who need to buy a micro house for themselves.
It would be great if we see more of them but for sale in future.
Whats the rent ? Any idea ?