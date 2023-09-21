4 Things Happening in Kuwait this Weekend

The weather is getting cooler so the events are starting to pop up again. This weekend there are 4 interesting events taking place:

Colors of Armenia

If you’re into painting, the Armenian community and embassy in Kuwait is celebrating Armenian heritage with a vibrant painting event.

Powerlifting Competition

There is a power lifting competition taking place this weekend which is something different.

Storytelling with Omar Hamada

Qesati are holding a talk this weekend with Omar Hamada, the owner of Lyfe Cycle.

Is this thing on?

Art Scene are holding an open mic night featuring poetry, music, comedy and performance.