The Palestinian Culture Center has been operating in Kuwait since the early 1970s. Every year they hold an exhibition with the aim to keep this vibrant culture alive and support underprivileged women and children in the camps. Starting today till Friday the center will be holding its heritage exhibition at the Sadu House.

The exhibit will have hand-stitched dresses, shawls, and cushions for sale, as well as handmade ceramics, books, and food aimed to preserve the Palestinian national identity and showcase how it adapts to modern times.

If you’re interested in passing by, here is the info:

Location: Sadu House

Date: Tuesday March 15th – Friday March 18 2022

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

They’re also on instagram @palestiniancc