The longest indoor slide in the world just opened inside 89 Mall in Egaila. The slide spans 6 floors and measures 85.02m, beating the previous record-holder, a slide in Taiwan that measured 74.638m.

You can now book a ticket for the slide… if you’re willing to pay 6.5KD for the experience. Even if it’s the longest one in the world, 6.5KD seems like a lot to pay for just going down a slide. In any case, if you want to book a ticket you can do so from their website bookloopz.com. You can also check out their Instagram account @loopz.q8