The longest indoor slide in the world just opened inside 89 Mall in Egaila. The slide spans 6 floors and measures 85.02m, beating the previous record-holder, a slide in Taiwan that measured 74.638m.
You can now book a ticket for the slide… if you’re willing to pay 6.5KD for the experience. Even if it’s the longest one in the world, 6.5KD seems like a lot to pay for just going down a slide. In any case, if you want to book a ticket you can do so from their website bookloopz.com. You can also check out their Instagram account @loopz.q8
Oh man, every good thing in Kuwait is always having a premium price. If it was a water slide outdoors, it would be another story.this is too expensive.
keeping the fact in mind, its in Egaila ! Peeps out there got some DEEP pockets, 6.5 KD is nothing for them
They should have this in every mall…
Every mall doesn’t have that sorta height though the length can be achieved…
I paid 3 Azerbaijan Manat (KD 0.550) 3 weeks ago in Baku Deniz Mall for a 58.3m length (24.2m height) twisting slide located at the 5th floor of the mall. It is really expensive for a KD 6.500 slide.
At KD 6.500, it would take much more longer to generate that much revenue than at the price at KD 1.000.
would have been nice if it was 89m long for the 89 Mall