The local band Galaxy Juice recently released a new music video for their track “Ya Salwa” from their latest album “Galaxy Juice and the Forty Thieves”. Playing this song live in Riyadh at the MDLBEAST Soundstorm Festival and seeing the crowd’s reaction was one of the main reasons they started to sing in Arabic. It’s a pretty fun track and music video so check it out.

The music video and animation was done by Agrentinian based Marina Di Milta (@marinadimilta).

If you want to listen to their full album, it’s available to stream on: Spotify, Anghami and Apple Music.

You can also follow Galaxy Juice on Instagram @galaxyjuiceband