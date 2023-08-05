A Miami Band Show Like You’ve Never Seen Before

The Arena will be releasing tickets tomorrow (Sunday) for a huge Miami Band show being produced and directed by Free Jabriya.

The show will feature Miami Band but like you’ve never experienced them before with a multi sensory, multi visual experience that integrates a live orchestra, dancers, animation, costumes and the whole works.

The show is being worked on with massive international designers and content creators including:

Studio Flint – The content creators behind the Coldplay ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour

Woodroffe Bassett Design – The lighting designers behind the recent Elton John farewell tour

Susan Kulkarni – Costume designer for movies like The Peripheral and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Silence’

Rebecca Brower – Stage designer who worked on the opening and closing ceremonies for the London 2012 Olympics

The show will be a visual journey through the eyes of Miami Band, celebrating them for everything they’ve accomplished. The event will take place from September 28th to October 2nd and tickets will start from 25KD. Tickets go on sale tomorrow on The Arena website.