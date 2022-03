If you went to the Staged in Kuwait improv show this past weekend and you had a good time and want more of the same, this coming weekend they’ve got a comedy production called “Arms and the Man” taking place. Tickets are currently on sale and the good seats are quickly going. It’s playing for just two nights, Thursday and Friday, March 24 and 25th at the Kaifan Theater.

Support your community theater, for more information and to book tickets, click here.