اليوم وفي رالي الكويت حصل حادث لأبني @Azizsaadon ولله الحمد لم يصب بأذى لكن خسر المركز الثاني بسبب دخول احد المتفرحين الذين تفاداه عبدالعزيز مما ادى الى حصول الحادث

اقول الحمدالله على سلامته والله يوفقه في الجايات pic.twitter.com/eFVHZaMbMB — سعدون الكواري (@saadon_alkuwari) March 19, 2022

Qatari rally driver Abdulaziz Saadon Alkuwari got into an accident yesterday during the FIA Middle East Rally Championship when a quad bike got across the race track. Abdulaziz narrowly missed hitting the quad bike but then lost control of the car and hit a rock causing the car to flip and crash.

You can watch footage of the crash in the tweet on top but he also has more photos and clips in his instagram story @alkuwari_rally. Luckily both he and his co-pilot escaped unharmed.

Thanks Mohamed