Tomorrow night (Wednesday) a comedy show is taking place at AUK with a celebrity line-up from LA, featuring Tacarra Williams, Melinda Hill and Nina Kharoufeh. Local artist Zahra Al-Mahdi will also make an appearance as a special guest. Tickets start at 25KD and they’re selling fast, so if you want to go you need to book right now.
Tickets are always over-priced.
Well, the market dictates the price. Based on the number of seats left I’d say they priced it correctly. I wouldn’t pay that much for this show but lots of people seem to be fine with it.
It’s at 9 pm right? Kind of late but whatever we can pretend we have real nightlife in Kuwait for a change
Amazing! we get to see Aziz Ansari and Mia Khalifa live!