To stay up to date on the 3rd GCC Games which are being held in Kuwait, make sure you follow @kuwaitolympic and visit the website kuwait2022.org
If you want to check the schedule, click here.
Can we attend these games and watch for free or is entry restricted?
Is it televised?
Yes! According to them they’re broadcasting on KTV3 which streams on the MOI’s website
https://media.gov.kw/LiveTV.aspx?PanChannel=KTVSports
Fun fact: the mascot is designed after a fennec fox