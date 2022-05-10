The 3rd GCC Games will be held in Kuwait in three days’ time and the Kuwait Olympic Committee yesterday published the schedule of events on their Instagram account along with the venues. Sadly the schedule isn’t very legible because it’s too tiny and it also doesn’t include any timings. They also haven’t updated their website with any information yet nor is there any mention if people can attend the events or if we need to get tickets.

Also, how come the streets aren’t decorated with flags and posters celebrating the event? It sounds like a big event but you wouldn’t tell that it’s taking place in Kuwait.

The GCC Games include a number of sports including sailing, basketball, swimming, tennis, gymnastics, weightlifting, futsal, padel, ice hockey, table tennis, esports, and more. The games are held every 4 years but the last one was held in 2015 in Saudi Arabia. At the first GCC Games Kuwait came first with 14 gold medals, 8 silver, and 7 bronze.

For more information visit @kuwaitolympic

Update: Thanks to a reader I found out that the games have an official website that includes the full schedule including the timings and venue locations. No mention of tickets so I’d assume it’s open for all on a first come first serve basis. The GCC Games website is kuwait2022.org