If you follow Whole Latte Love on YouTube you probably know they’re big fans of Profitec coffee machines and constantly give them high scores. So while window shopping for a new machine recently, I was surprised to find out we have a distributor for Profitec in Kuwait. Rawi Coffee is the local exclusive distributor and their prices are considerably lower than prices online even when compared to Whole Latte Love:

Profitec 700

Rawi Coffee: KD 880

Whole Latte Love: KD 736 (not including tax and shipping)

Profitec 600

Rawi Coffee: KD 680

Whole Latte Love: KD 914 (not including tax and shipping)

Profitec 500

Rawi Coffee: KD 580

Whole Latte Love: KD 613 (not including tax and shipping)

If you’re looking to get a new prosumer coffee machine you should probably consider checking out these Profitec ones. Link