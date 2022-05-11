If you follow Whole Latte Love on YouTube you probably know they’re big fans of Profitec coffee machines and constantly give them high scores. So while window shopping for a new machine recently, I was surprised to find out we have a distributor for Profitec in Kuwait. Rawi Coffee is the local exclusive distributor and their prices are considerably lower than prices online even when compared to Whole Latte Love:
Profitec 700
Rawi Coffee: KD 880
Whole Latte Love: KD 736 (not including tax and shipping)
Profitec 600
Rawi Coffee: KD 680
Whole Latte Love: KD 914 (not including tax and shipping)
Profitec 500
Rawi Coffee: KD 580
Whole Latte Love: KD 613 (not including tax and shipping)
If you’re looking to get a new prosumer coffee machine you should probably consider checking out these Profitec ones. Link
Mark,
What’s your current home coffee setup and your dream setup?
I currently have a Rocket set up
https://248am.com/mark/reviews/review-rocket-appartamento-espresso-machine-and-rocket-faustino-grinder/
But recently had two issues with my machine and now having issues with grinder not being very consistent. Thinking of upgrading to a La Marzocco Linea Mini but it’s expensive so hoping I can get some kind of special deal from the dealer.
Get a Niche Zero grinder – then decide if you need a new machine.
Got the Niche Brand New 2021 its my least favorite Grinder I ever User (Over Hyped). even the Baratza Sette 270 makes better coffee
What’s your current setup?
Grinder is one issue, machine has other issues