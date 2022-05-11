Fresh, a cafe that has been around since the 90s at Al-Khalid Complex in Salmiya has closed down. I’ve never been to it, I don’t even know how it managed to last for so long but I do know it’s one of those places a lot of people went to back when there was very little to do in Kuwait.
As I mentioned in another post, Al-Khalid Complex recently went through a major refurbishment and new places are opening up including Boost coffee shop. Another place similar to Fresh that also is surprisingly still open is Astra Lounge. I guess old-school places like these still have a cult-like following helping them stay afloat.
I’m stunned that Astra Lounge is still around!
Do we know what’s going to take the place of Fresh (which I never liked)?
No clue but based on the comments under this post on Facebook, seems like the place was super popular with the British expat community for some reason 🤷🏼♂️
There used to be a spot out there – on the same stretch called Fatboy ‘ Amazing Good food – this used to be there in 90’s . Wonder if they are located elsewhere .
yeah fatboy was across the street from it
Wow Astra is still around, i didnt know that. It was my fav hangout place around 15 years ago. There was another place called Hang Out in galleria 2000 mall. Anyone know if its still around?
Yeah I remember it, never been but I remember Zak used to play there
