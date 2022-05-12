The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Downton Abbey: A New Era (7.6)

Firestarter (N/A)

Operation Mincemeat (6.8)

The King’s Daughter (5.0)

The Twin (5.0)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (7.5)

Other Movies Showing:

Fireheart (6.1)

Memory (5.6)

Morbius (5.1)

Samsam (5.0)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (6.9)

The Bad Guys (7.0)

The Batman (8.1)

The Lost City (6.6)

Classic Movies Showing:

Braveheart (8.4)

Gladiator (8.5)

The films below are also showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing:

Antarctica

Asteroid Hunters 3D

Ocean Odyssey

Turtle Odyssey

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.