The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Downton Abbey: A New Era (7.6)
Firestarter (N/A)
Operation Mincemeat (6.8)
The King’s Daughter (5.0)
The Twin (5.0)
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (7.5)
Other Movies Showing:
Fireheart (6.1)
Memory (5.6)
Morbius (5.1)
Samsam (5.0)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (6.9)
The Bad Guys (7.0)
The Batman (8.1)
The Lost City (6.6)
Classic Movies Showing:
Braveheart (8.4)
Gladiator (8.5)
The films below are also showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing:
Antarctica
Asteroid Hunters 3D
Ocean Odyssey
Turtle Odyssey
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
Hey Mark, I remember you used to put (pictured) against the movie in your list for which you chose the main blogpost image. Would you please do that again? It made it easier to know which movie it was.
Really? Don’t remember doing that 🤔
ok just made it so that when you hover over the image you’ll get the name. i do that usually but didn’t for this weekend (out of practice due to ramadan)
Just do a reverse image search on Google.
easier to just get the image file name
https://248am.com//images/2022/05/The-Unbearable-Weight-of-Massive-Talent.jpg
Oh yeah, hovering over the image works lol, I didn’t notice that.