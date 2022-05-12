Below are various events that are taking place this weekend. If I missed anything let me know.

Thursday

Music: Beethoven Symphony No. 5

Exhibition: ‘Graduation ceremony’ by Aseel AlYaqoub (extended)

Glow City

Friday

Music: Beethoven Symphony No. 5

Workshop: Make your own Dinosaur

Glow City

3rd GCC Games

Saturday

Grand Mosque Tour

Workshop: Make your own Dino Mask

La Caro Designs Open Studio

Glow City

3rd GCC Games

Trash Hero: Free Trade Zone Beach Cleanup