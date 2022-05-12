Below are various events that are taking place this weekend. If I missed anything let me know.
Thursday
Music: Beethoven Symphony No. 5
Exhibition: ‘Graduation ceremony’ by Aseel AlYaqoub (extended)
Glow City
Friday
Music: Beethoven Symphony No. 5
Workshop: Make your own Dinosaur
Glow City
3rd GCC Games
Saturday
Grand Mosque Tour
Workshop: Make your own Dino Mask
La Caro Designs Open Studio
Glow City
3rd GCC Games
Trash Hero: Free Trade Zone Beach Cleanup
Trash Hero beach cleanup this Saturday
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdbbaiWs-22/
thanks!
You should add links for all the plays that are being advertized around the country.
They’re Arabic though, my list is targeting English speakers