Last year I bought the Fujifilm X100V to use as my compact camera when taking photos for my blog and for when I travel. I just loved the way the camera looked and so convinced myself that my Sony A7 III was too big and bulky for traveling and I needed the X100v. I wasn’t really exaggerating much, the A7 was actually a bit big and heavy, even with a compact lens. I had tried taking the Sony with me on a few trips and I just ended up leaving it in the hotel room most of the time. I was hoping I’d carry the lighter and more compact X100V more and after having now taken it on three different trips, I can easily say this is the best travel camera I’ve ever had.
Most cameras nowadays can take great quality photos, but what sets aside the Fuji for me is the way it looks, the way it feels, and most importantly, the weight. Walking around a city for hours with the X100V hung across my shoulder was never an issue at all. When I traveled with the Fuji I always had it on me and rarely ever left it in the hotel. It was never annoying to carry no matter how long I was out of the hotel for. On trips that required me to wear a heavy jacket because of the cold, I could barely even tell I had the camera on me.
The battery life was also great, I’d go for days without having to recharge the camera and when I had to it used USB-C which is what I carry with me because of my MacBook. So I didn’t need to pack an extra cable or charger with me. The camera is also really well built and weather-sealed so I didn’t have to worry about knocking it around or being stuck in the rain with it. I think one thing I liked about the camera was how it made me want to take more photos, especially when it came to capturing moments I came across. No hassle, no having to think about anything, I’d just see a moment and quickly grab the camera from my side, turn it on and by the time it’s up at my eye it was ready to shoot. The simplicity and speed allowed me to capture a lot more moments compared to any of my previous cameras I traveled with.
The only issue I had with the Fuji was related to the transfer of the images from the camera to the phone. It’s all done wirelessly which is great but the Fuji software can be a bit buggy sometimes and I’d have to quit the software or turn on and off the camera a few times to get things working.
At around 400KD the camera isn’t cheap but it’s half the price of my Sony A7 III and so I felt a lot more comfortable taking it with me on trips. It really is such a great camera, I love it and can’t recommend it enough.
400 Bucks !! mother of god,
I think ill stick to my 13 pro Max
says the one with a 400kd phone
lol
Get yourself someone/something that can do both ;)
Camera plus calls win-win deal right there *Micdrop*
What’s the Coffee you are having?
the one in the photo? I think that was a latte
Thanks!
On travel, indeed Fuji Cameras are great. How is the low light performance on this little beast? The Sonys are the king, but portability is the main factor. Smartphones like the iPhone 13 Pro have come a long way, but they still cant beat the Big sensors and the amount of detail these cameras retain.
Because of the large sensor on the x100v and the bright lens, low light photography is pretty great. But I also have the 13 Pro and the way it works in low light and the way is does HDR does give bigger cameras a run for their money. I wish my A7 or Fuji had the brains of the iPhone but the sensor and lens of the cameras.
Some popular brands like Leica and Hasselblad have teamed up with phone companies before but phone sensors are still small and comparatively inferior so it didn’t really make a big difference to the overall image apart from slightly better color reproduction. What I’d like to see is phone companies teaming up with DSLRs/compact camera makers to improve post processing and HDR capabilities. I don’t think it will affect the sales of phones either because people don’t primarily buy a phone to take pictures.
Something to look forward to in future!
Somehow, I thought maybe you might have picked up a Leica Q2. Mark, how come u never got the Leica bug?
I’m not paying 1,700KD for a camera :P
Also the X100v is pretty compact and light (actually fits into some of my pant pockets). Leica Q2 is heavier and larger which would result in me having to leave it at the hotel like I used to do with my Sony.
‘quit’ the software. no need to publish this comment
Thanks
I’ve moved on from my dslr. There’s no scenario where it makes sense. The pure hassle of an extra gadget to carry around, charge and care for and then the painful transfer process and upload to Google Photos /Apple iCloud goes away with a P50 Pro/Apple 13 Pro (in that order 😂)
I had the IV for a while, I really want to get into AIO mirrorless, and yes Fuji usually is the best in class for photo science (even though the equivalent sony has waaaaay better specs, also fun fact, sony makes the sensor for both) but I just .. cant. It’s not the same. I would definitely recommend this for an easy portable option, it takes really good shots using the ‘auto’ mode for beginners. But as someone who shot side by side projects using both this and a proper SLR, or proper mirrorless .. its just not even close. (i realize this is obvious, but like if you compare them, the gap is a lot bigger than you think)
tldr; convenient and easy to use (which is amazing for 99% of the population) but not really usable for proper shoots if you’re doing professional work.
The Sony equivalent you’re referring to is the RX1 series but that costs 3 times as much. I had it and the x100v is more portable since it’s slimmer and lighter. Secondly, nobody here is comparing the 100v to an SLR or recommending it for professional work. It’s a post simply talking about how great a “travel” cam it is…
Yeah mark, that’s what I said, I am agreeing with you, I was just adding my experience ..
My point was: I think AIO mirrorless are REALLY close in replacing SLRs (and full-frame sensor mirrorless cams) its kinda crazy how good they are at the moment. They’re not there yet, but like super close. Possibly even next 1-2 gen. But since you used the word “Secondly” i feel like i should also explain:
That, in reference to your implication in the post that it’s a “good” replacement for A7III .. it is not. It is definitely not. Smaller? yes. Replacement NOOOO and your mileage might vary depending on your experience.
Well yeah it literally replaced my A7III as my travel cam, not sure why that’s hard to believe. It’s half the weight, it’s compact and fits into my pocket, it was perfect.