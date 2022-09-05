If you’re a Disney fan then you’ll probably be excited to know that two different Disney shows are coming to Kuwait soon. ‘Disney on Ice‘ is coming to THE ARENA, while ‘Disney Princess – The Concert‘ is coming to JACC.
Not sure how the “ice” part of Disney on Ice is gonna work inside THE ARENA, maybe using fake ice? They also haven’t announced a date although they are on tour in Saudi in September so they’ll most likely come to Kuwait after that. Dates for the Disney Princess show on the other hand have been announced and it will be taking place in October.
Disney on Ice is engaging and fun for kids. The Disney Princess concert is just that, a concert, and not what most kids would consider fun beyond the first 15 mins.
As for ice in The Arena, well Disney does this very well since the show is always touring different cities. They bring everything they need with them and set it up quickly. Here’s a brief video by Disney. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3C6wmUS8I98
interesting but in the video they set up on an ice skating rink, that’s why I’m curious to how they are gonna have Disney on Ice inside The Arena which doesn’t have an ice skating rink.
Interesting to see how JACC can handle shows like this these days. The organisation is a shadow of its former self since the pandemic.