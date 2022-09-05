If you’re a Disney fan then you’ll probably be excited to know that two different Disney shows are coming to Kuwait soon. ‘Disney on Ice‘ is coming to THE ARENA, while ‘Disney Princess – The Concert‘ is coming to JACC.

Not sure how the “ice” part of Disney on Ice is gonna work inside THE ARENA, maybe using fake ice? They also haven’t announced a date although they are on tour in Saudi in September so they’ll most likely come to Kuwait after that. Dates for the Disney Princess show on the other hand have been announced and it will be taking place in October.