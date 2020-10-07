It’s been so long since I added an event to the events page due to the pandemic that when I tried to add this event I realized the events page wasn’t even working properly. During one of the software updates that must have occurred over the past few months, something broke and now the page isn’t even working right. But anyway, here is a pandemic-safe event you could attend, an exhibition for one of my favorite local artists that’s by appointment only, @prettygreenbullet’s out.fit exhibition:

The exhibition on from October 6 to October 13, 2020 and to ensure a safe environment for everyone it’s by appointment only.

You can book an appointment via:

Email: sultangallery@sadeer.com

Instagram: @sultangallery

Tel: +965 6097 0001

Gallery hours are:

Sunday to Thursday 10AM to 3PM

Evening showing:

Sunday, October 11, 5-8PM

For more information visit @sultangallery or @prettygreenbullet