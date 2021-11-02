Claudia Al Rashoud has been documenting Kuwait since 1979 when she became the first professional female photojournalist at the Arab Times newspaper. Tomorrow (Wednesday) she is holding a seminar titled ‘Forty-two Years of Documenting Kuwait’ which is open to the public. Claudia will be talking about how her photographic work and how it began in the chaotic conditions of a newspaper darkroom as well as other subjects like why Kuwait’s desert environment and animal welfare are among her major areas of concern.

Date: Wed, November 3, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Yarmouk Cultural Centre – Dar al Athar al Islamiyyah

If you want to attend the talk you need to register by clicking here.