If you’re looking for something to do tonight check out the Hoop Dreams exhibition opening at Sadu House:

Hoop Dreams is an exhibition showcasing basketball hoops as creative installations that integrate elements of basketball with art. Concepts for these hoops include local patterns of Sadu as well as traditional fishing nets and pearl colored basketballs that represent Kuwaiti culture.

The exhibition opens tonight at 7PM and will be running until May 27. For more information check out the Sadu House Instagram account @saduhouse