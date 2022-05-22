Saveco supermarket no longer have any locations left open and their Instagram hasn’t been updated since April. Their original location in Al-Rai which opened back in 2014 was demolished a few months ago, their Avenues location closed down last month, and their Wholesome Foods organic supermarket concept in Salmiya has now been taken over by Sultan Center.
I used to pass by their Avenues location whenever I visited the mall since they were on my way out when heading to my car, but during the pandemic, it was also my favorite supermarket to go to since it was always empty while most other places were overcrowded and chaotic. They were meant to open a new “Urban Market” in Shuwaikh but I’m not sure if that’s still happening. My contact at Saveco no longer works there and when I asked them on Instagram about it they didn’t respond to me. The sign is still up so maybe they decided to close all their locations and just focus on this new concept, we’ll have to wait and see.
What about Al Rabie supermarket turned Saveco?
Don’t know what Al Rabie is
If you mean raie in salmiya then that store is closed and ramez are supposed to be opening there soon.
Raie is owned by the same family , different sister, and I think they still have a couple of branches elsewhere.
I’ve seen a Saveco coming soon next to the old City Centre in Shuwaikh
Yeah that’s the urban market which I mention in the post
they closed down for good dont think they’re coming back
With those shitty locations, it was inevitable.
They started as a great grocery store with unique items but then went straight downhill and most of their items were no longer unique. Used to go on weekly basis but stopped since 2016.. and yeah they locations SUCK
That Wholesome Foods location was so handy back in 2020 when every supermarket had a 1km line. Also, I’ve noticed that the Urban Market location already has displays and freezers being set up, but still hasn’t opened.