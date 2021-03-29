It looks like Saveco has taken over the Q Electronics location in Shuwaikh across the street from Mayar Complex. Q Electronics (technically called Q By Al Yaqout) opened up towards the end of 2017 and then shut down shortly after in 2019. The location was pretty big so it makes sense for a supermarket but this looks to be a new concept by Saveco since they’ve called it “the urban market”.

My guess is they’re going to be a bunch of smaller stores in this big store, kinda like a street market but indoors. There is no mention of it yet on their Instagram account and I’ve reached out to them for more info but still waiting for a reply.