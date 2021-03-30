So two things here. Firstly I wasn’t aware that we had Skoda in Kuwait, or maybe I was aware but because it’s such an unexciting brand I might have forgotten about it.
The main story though is that Behbehani who are the VW and Porsche dealers just announced that they’ve acquired the Skoda brand which makes sense since Skoda is part of the VW Group. The brand previously was with Fouad Alghanim & Sons Automotive (@skodakuwait), the same dealers as Audi and Lamborghini (which also fall under the VW Group).
Skoda is considered to be a cheaper alternative to Volkswagon. The cars are made in the Czech Republic, China, Russia, India and Slovakia so producing them is cheaper due to lower labor costs. As I already mentioned, I personally don’t find their cars to be exciting, but anyone looking at Skoda’s is probably doing so because of value and not looks. If you’re interested, the Skoda Behbehani Instagram account is simply @skodabehbehani
Thanks Fahed
Interesting! I had a Skoda. Solid, dependable car.
Skoda is a lovely car. I rented one in Greece and fell in love.
Just bought a 2021 Superb – British Racing Green (in AD, UAE) and let me tell you this is a car that can’t be matched in terms of quality & features by any other brand in this price range.
https://flic.kr/p/2kHW9Dy
https://flic.kr/p/2kHWb16
– Interior Space: this is a living room on wheels
– Hatchback on a Sedan: game-changer, largest boot space in its category
– Android Auto & Apple CarPlay out of the box
– Umbrella hidden in the door, competing with Rolls Royce :D
– DSG Gearbox: even though it is only 150bhp, but the gearbox makes all the difference in acceleration.
I rented one on my last trip out of Kuwait – surprisingly great cars for VFM.
I’m pretty sure they are both distributors now. Given that Kuwait passed the anti monopoly law in car dealerships a few years ago, in addition to the fact that the newly formed Skoda Behbehani Instagram says “an authorized dealer”