I’m very routine-oriented so every year when my car registration expires I take it to the same traffic department in Jabriya and go through their long clumsy process to get the papers renewed. What is the process? First I have to go to an insurance office to renew my insurance. Then I then need to head to the traffic department in the morning, wait in a long line for my car to get checked. If it passes I then need to find a place to park my car so I can go to a small office in a shack to get my papers stamped. Once that is done I then need to leave and come back in the afternoon and head to the super busy main traffic department building (the mornings are only for Kuwaitis) and buy a stamp and then submit my papers to have the registration booklet printed. If I have a fine I’ll have to get my papers back and head to the fine payment section upstairs, wait in a long line and then head back down and submit my papers again. A very complicated and inefficient process.
But years ago private car inspection centers started popping up but I never thought to try them out until now. Due to Covid and not wanting to deal with large crowds, I decided to try a private center and all I can say is WTF, I can’t believe it took me this look to go the private route!
I just renewed two of my cars last month and the process couldn’t have been easier. I went to a place in Al-Rai called Super Service and both times I was in and out in under 30 minutes. The first thing you need to do is drive your car into the center and leave it running. You then head inside and give your registration booklet to the receptionist who photocopies it and then tells you to hand over your documents to one of their employees at a counter. That employee will fill in all the paperwork, renew your insurance, and also let you know if you have any fines to pay. You then pay for everything (fines included) using Knet and go sit down and wait. 10-15 minutes later your car is done getting checked and your new registration is printed and you get in your car and leave.
That’s it!!
I paid KD29 to renew my paperwork which is very reasonable considering how fast, smooth and anxiety-free the process was. There is no way I’m ever going back to renewing my car registration the old-fashioned way at the traffic department, not unless I have to. There are a number of private inspection centers but if you want to visit the one I went to, here is their location on Google Maps.
Strangely… You tried them after such a long time…👍
I know! Can’t belive it took me so long
there are services that will come to your home, take your registration card and vehicle, and return it with the new registration card. you don’t even need to get in the car.
yeah but don’t want some stranger driving my car
A few years ago and this year I’ve been going to Daman Inspection Centre…pretty efficient and quick. Saves a lot of hassle as compared to the traffic department as mentioned in your article.
The gov process is not that complicated or hard either, it’s only the waiting time, you can check and pay fines online, same thing for insurance.
The government process is complicated, please read the first paragraph.
Been using such services for years now, yup, no going back! I hope they soon allow these companies to do car transfers as well; that would be awesome.
Been using the private service for a few years now. Its the best thing !! 15 Mins and I’m out !!
Otherwise at the govt center, the officer would say there is bad smoke in the exhaust, repair and come back. (in actual there isn’t any smoke) So I would wait for 2 days and go back. This time magically there is no smoke and the car has passed the inspection!!
This is what the government should do when they no longer can manage the country .. Privatization is the solution.
That’s the difference between government vs private.
The objective of private is to provide a service while making a profit, so quicker turnaround is absolutely a must. In that way they can cater to more people.
Every single person in the government’s office is paid a fat salary and does like half the work of their counterparts in private. Doesn’t really matter as at the end of the day the government’s objective is providing jobs to these people.
I remember the old days of inspection, trying to get the guy’s attention so he won’t notice the cracks and dings on my car and reject me. As a non-Arab I never knew exactly where to go or what to do until I tried the Dasman inspection center. As a female I was given priority and sat in a female only waiting area. They did everything for me, I never had a rejection although my mom’s husband was rejected due to the fading paint and was told to repaint. I told them let me take it, I took it and it was passed. Definitely the best business idea ever made in Kuwait lol
Anyone know a private inspection company that would pass my car if it’s modded to hell (exhaust, cai etc)?
I’m concerned about my Datsun, usually you’re meant to take it to the city traffic department and on a Wednesday since that’s the day they’ve dedicated to Datsuns. But my car is now a different color, and I’ve got an aftermarket exhaust cuz I did a full restoration