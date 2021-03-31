The other day I posted a video tour of the new Terminal 2 airport. Well in case you wanted to know how our airport looked like back in the 60s, the video above shows a passenger arriving and leaving the airport back in 1965.
I believe the airport in the video above was the original one located in Nuzha. You can check out photos of that airport in my previous post here.
Every old video I see of Kuwait makes me think Kuwait wasn’t insanely hot like it is nowadays. I realize that videos could have been filmed in winter, but I’ve never seen a hot summer video. Considering we get 8 months of insane summer a year now I think that is unlikely.
This is not the Nuzha airport. It is the one near the current airport and it was in use until the 1980s as terminal for some airlines. If you’re facing the current airport, it’s on the left. I don’t know what became of it now.
Yeah I believe you’re right, if the current airport location is Mugwa, it became operational in 1961
https://www.dgca.gov.kw/History?menuid=9