Since live markets are still not allowed, the popular craft market is back again virtually. This weekend, the Spring Craft Market will take place virtually with all the vendors offering a 10% discount.

Each vendor has also paid a small fee to take part in this market which has been donated to ‘Operation HOPE’ who are continuing their great work helping the less fortunate in our community, even more so now as a lot of people are impacted by the covid situation. You can find out more about Operation HOPE by visiting their Facebook page.

So how does a virtual market work? Simple, all the vendors taking part in the Spring Craft Market are listed on the market’s Instagram account @the_craft_market_kuwait. Scroll through the account and when you find an offering you like, say books or paintings, click through to that vendor’s account. Then you just find something you like and leave a comment or DM the vendor telling them you want it.

As a lot of the items are hand-crafted and one-off unique pieces, once they’re gone they’re gone. Please support your local artists, crafters, and small businesses and check out the market this weekend, it’s taking place tomorrow and Saturday. Here is the link again @the_craft_market_kuwait