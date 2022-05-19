No idea what’s going on but this weekend is jam-packed with events and things to do. Check out the full list below and as usual if I missed anything, let me know!

Thursday

Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian

Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker

Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi

Perfumes, Cosmetics & Watches Expo

French Diwaniya

Dear Zoo Live!

Friday

Perfumes, Cosmetics & Watches Expo

3rd GCC Games

Kids Workshop: What is a Rainbow?

Kids Workshop: What is Light?

Suns of Beaches 2022

Dear Zoo Live!

TrashTag Beach Cleanup – Shuwaikh Beach

Kuwait Music Academy Gala Concert 2022

SUP Race Series

Saturday

Exhibition: I Am Here – Manuella Guiragossian

Exhibition: My Name Is Woman – Maha AlAsaker

Exhibition: Deconstructed Phyche – Sheikha Al Habishi

Grand Mosque Tour

Perfumes, Cosmetics & Watches Expo

3rd GCC Games

Peak 2022 Vertical Race

Summer Music Nights

Shakespeare By Candlelight

International Museum Day Art & Eco Friendly Bazaar

Authenticity Storytelling with Bibi AlSabah

Artists & Muscians Open Day

Our Coffee Trip

Dear Zoo Live!