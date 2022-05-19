The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Random Act Of Violence (5.2)

Survive (4.6)

The Cellar (5.3)

The Northman (7.5)

Other Movies Showing:

Fireheart (6.1)

Firestarter (4.6)

Memory (5.6)

Morbius (5.1)

Samsam (5.0)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (6.9)

The Bad Guys (7.0)

The Batman (8.1)

The Lost City (6.6)

The Twin (5.0)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (7.5)

Classic Movies Showing:

Gladiator (8.5)

The films below are also showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing:

Antarctica

Asteroid Hunters 3D

Ocean Odyssey

Turtle Odyssey

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.