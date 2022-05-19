The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Random Act Of Violence (5.2)
Survive (4.6)
The Cellar (5.3)
The Northman (7.5)
Other Movies Showing:
Fireheart (6.1)
Firestarter (4.6)
Memory (5.6)
Morbius (5.1)
Samsam (5.0)
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (6.9)
The Bad Guys (7.0)
The Batman (8.1)
The Lost City (6.6)
The Twin (5.0)
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (7.5)
Classic Movies Showing:
Gladiator (8.5)
The films below are also showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:
IMAX Movies Showing:
Antarctica
Asteroid Hunters 3D
Ocean Odyssey
Turtle Odyssey
Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.
where is fantastic beasts 3