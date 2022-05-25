The Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre is hosting four evening events dedicated to Kuwaiti women who have made a difference in various fields. Starting at 7 PM every night for the next four nights there will be guest speakers covering a variety of subject matter:
Wednesday: Community
Thursday: Health Wellness & Lifestyle
Friday: Creative Entrepreneurship
Saturday: Parenting & Education
This event is free of charge but requires prior registration.
Check out the full program and guest speakers here.
To register for the event, click here.
Sexism at its finest..
What’s sexist here?