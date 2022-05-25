The Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre is hosting four evening events dedicated to Kuwaiti women who have made a difference in various fields. Starting at 7 PM every night for the next four nights there will be guest speakers covering a variety of subject matter:

Wednesday: Community

Thursday: Health Wellness & Lifestyle

Friday: Creative Entrepreneurship

Saturday: Parenting & Education

This event is free of charge but requires prior registration.

Check out the full program and guest speakers here.

To register for the event, click here.