Back in February, a Kuwaiti lawyer filed a lawsuit against the MOC demanding the blocking of Netflix due to the Arabic movie Perfect Strangers. The lawyer believes the movie goes against local religious and moral values and so wants Netflix banned in Kuwait. Well, the first day of the hearing is today.
I highly doubt Netflix will get banned but you never know here. Good luck Kuwait!
always in the headlines for the wrong reasons…..siiiiigh
This is unusual because countries have asked Netflix to ban specific episodes and netflix has complied. the ban could have just been about the one movie, and not the entire service. /shrug
There’s another ban case against a khaleji show, although a bit different, but the reasons were similar of being immoral etc. The case was dismissed because the show was filmed outside of Kuwait.
I finished watching Ozark, so it is fine.
You’re gonna miss The Gray Man
Google up plex shared Reddit for all your solutions
Do age ratings mean nothing in this country? 😭
No… you have kids watching the blood and gore of The Northman but god forbid they see a kiss
Hearing postponed till June 8
Netflix will not be banned because of global headline risk of “Kuwait censorship” and/or “Kuwait hostile to American business”.
On a more practical level, Netflix has regional teams that engage with the relevant authorities in countries it is available in to restrict content deemed sensitive to local eyes. There is a regional precedent for this in Saudi Arabia. Banning Netflix outright would preclude the Kuwaiti authorities from engaging in this censorship process, and would push customers into consuming pirated uncensored content or streaming Netflix through VPNs, scenarios in which the Kuwaiti authorities would have no say on what content is available.
This proceeding and the ultimate outcome serve the dual purpose of a) public distraction and b) kabuki theatre to support the narrative that an independent judiciary vindicates individual rights, freedom of speech, bla bla bla. Almost more entertaining than Netflix itself.
“Global headline risk”
What happened to Kuwait not caring about what the world thinks of them? I don’t think any such headline will hurt Kuwait’s revenue, majority of which comes from oil. Banning Netflix here will only harm Netflix.
Banning Netflix here will only harm Kuwait. Netflix doesn’t care about such a tiny market, we’re insignificant.
Mark, with all due respect, don’t say “we’re”, and do respect this nation and never describe it as “insignificant” in any context, you’re an expat after all.
And in all seriousness, banning one more entertainment network never hurt any country, let’s be mature.
A local emerges taking offense with a fairly benign criticism of x phenomenon in Kuwait, largely a function of “it’s” own insecurity. Deploys the customary nativist arguments: “know your place” and/or “if you don’t like it, leave”. Same arguments deployed against tribal demo unhappy with status quo is deployed against expats. Yawn.
If it happens, most people would have moved on to other platforms and used a VPN or pirated Netflix shows to get Netflix exclusive content. What I meant was the ban will not affect Kuwait’s economic bottom line even the slightest. It will only affect people and their entertainment options, which the government probably won’t give a crap about if history is any indication.