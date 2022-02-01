Kuwaiti lawyer Abdulaziz Saud Al-Subaie filed a lawsuit against the Ministries of Information and Communications, and the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority, demanding the blocking of the “Netflix” platform in his country, against the background of its production of the Arabic movie “Friends and Dearest.”
The lawyer submitted his claim for “religious and moral” motives to the High Court, to block the platform that recently showed the film, which sparked widespread controversy, and its organizers were harshly criticized for its “bold” content. Source
From all the content on Netflix (and the Internet), the stupid movie Perfect Strangers was the one to trigger the lawsuit???
Exactly my thoughts! 😅
But it reminded me of the Virgin Stores story when it was shut down because of one book they were selling.
I mean these lawsuits are meaningless, how can Netflix be banned in Kuwait?
Good read here
https://newlinesmag.com/argument/netflixs-perfect-strangers-has-more-truth-in-it-than-its-critics-allow/
If you don’t like the movie idk.. just don’t watch it?
What’s next? Blocking the entirety of Apple Music and Spotify because it contains explicit songs?
Also, Twitter has loads of pornographic content if you look for it, just saying..
what about too hot to handle :)) was it fine ? LOL