Last month I had to replace three windshields on my cars, two of them were cracked and one had gotten sandblasted over the years from all the desert driving. I hadn’t swapped a windshield in years so decided to get in touch with Glass Clinic since they were the last guys I used around 6 years back. I wasn’t even sure if the business was still around so was glad when they responded to my WhatsApp message.

As I mentioned in my original review of this place back in 2016, there are lots of places on Canada Dry street that can swap your windshield but like everything else, you have good and bad quality products and good and bad quality service. One reason I like using Glass Clinic is because of the overall experience which is usually positive because of different little things. They use the best available window sealant firstly and it’s great not just because it’s stronger than regular sealant, but because it doesn’t leave a horrible smell in the car that I have to deal with for the rest of the week. Another thing I like is the fact that once they’re done installing the windshield they tape it with easy to remove none marking plastic tape. On Canada Dry street they use regular masking tape which leaves residue and markings which you need to clean off after removing the tape. I also like Glass Clinic because I can just WhatsApp them and get an appointment to drop in at a specific time. Finally, another thing I like about them is their location, they’re walking distance from Ace Hardware, Shawarma Shakir, and Avenues, so I just drop the car and then kill time at either of these places till they call me.

From the 3 cars, I ended up replacing 2 out of 3 of my windshields with them. One of the cars they quoted me 40KD for the windshield swap but on Canada Dry it was 25KD. I ended up just changing it on Canada Dry street because it’s an old 1991 Suburban and doesn’t require any sealant to install the windshield. It’s one of those old-style windshields which pop into place by hand and doesn’t require to be glued or taped up when done. My back-to-back experience with Canada Dry and Glass Clinic allowed me to clearly see the benefit of paying a premium. When I swapped my windshield on Canada Dry I couldn’t book an appointment obviously, that meant I had to wait for my turn because they were working on another car before me, I also had to wait for them to go get my windshield from their warehouse which alone took 30 minutes. Then the installation process was all over the place and in the end, they didn’t even bother to clean the windshield after they were done.

On the other hand, my experience with Glass Clinic was much more pleasant. One of the cars I took to them was a BMW which I had gotten the new windshield for already from the dealer and just required them to install it, they charged me 45KD for that. The other car was my Toyota FJ and they quoted me 45KD including the windshield cost. I got an appointment to pass by and when I did, the new windshield was already there waiting for me. With my FJ I even ran into a problem with them and they managed to solve it for me without a problem. They swapped my windshield with one that had the blue sun tint strip on the top which I really don’t like, at least on my FJ because the height of the windshield is so low. They didn’t tell me the new windshield had it and I only saw it after they had finished installing it so I had them swap it out for one without it. Generally, you can tell if the customer service is good or bad by how they handle things when a problem pops up, they handled this situation well.

So if you’re looking to replace or fix your windshield and want something a step up from Canada Dry street but cheaper than the dealer, Glass Clinic is your middle ground. They’re located near Avenues (Google Maps) but they also offer home service. If you want to check them out they’re on Instagram @glassclinic