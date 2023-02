Standup comedian Maz Jobrani who was part of the popular “Axis of Evil” comedy group is coming back to Kuwait next month to perform at AUK. Maz last performed in Kuwait back in 2019 in front of a sold-out crowd of 1,700+ people.

There will be two shows taking place on March 7th and tickets start at KD20 for balcony seats and go all the way up to KD65 for the front rows.

Local comedian Zahra Al Mahdi will be opening up for Maz. For more information and to get tickets click here.