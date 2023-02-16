Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend. If I missed anything, let me know in the comments:
Thursday, Feb 16
Hala Kuwait
The Urban Market
Bugsha Market
The Promenade Family Fun
Scientific Center Weekend Activities
Palestinian Heritage Exhibition
Quantum Con
Atyab Almarshoud’s Show Jumping Competition
Kuwait Riders Bike Show
Friday, Feb 17
Kites Watching in Bnaider
Community Run at Shaheed Park
Hala Kuwait
Spiritual Healing Kashta
Inspire Car Show
The Urban Market
Bugsha Market
Trashtag Beach Cleanup
Scientific Center Weekend Activities
Yard & Toyota at KMT
Quantum Con
Sanad Market
Atyab Almarshoud’s Show Jumping Competition
Kuwait Riders Bike Show
Saturday, Feb 18
Hala Kuwait
Ford Desert Challenge 2023
Treasure Hunt at Shaheed Park
Inspire Car Show
The Urban Market
Bugsha Market
Celebrate Kuwait Painting Event
Painting & Coffee
Scientific Center Weekend Activities
Yard & Toyota at KMT
Quantum Con
Sanad Market
SpeakUp Kuwait
Atyab Almarshoud’s Show Jumping Competition
Art Scene V: Freedom in Freestyle
Qout Market at JACC
Sunday, Feb 19
Hala Kuwait
Kayaking for Ladies
Gardening Workshop
Mommy, Me and a Pony Day!
Scientific Center Weekend Activities
Exhibitions
Ala Taraf Lisan Al Ard
Life Forms & Indigo Expressions
Speculative Horizons
Activities
Albohayra Farm
Ascend Rock Climbing
Indoor Karting
Little Jungle
Murouj Farm
Movement Classes at Omni Studio
Roller Blade at Roller Hub
Yoga at Darātma
Museums to Visit
Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)
Amricani Cultural Center Museum
Bait Al Othman Museum
White Expo
What’s their insta because the one I found isn’t updated https://instagram.com/white.expo?igshid=NzAzN2Q1NTE=
Quantum Con is happening this weekend, https://www.instagram.com/quantumconkw/?hl=en