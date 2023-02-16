Below are all the events I found taking place this weekend. If I missed anything, let me know in the comments:

Thursday, Feb 16

Hala Kuwait

The Urban Market

Bugsha Market

The Promenade Family Fun

Scientific Center Weekend Activities

Palestinian Heritage Exhibition

Quantum Con

Atyab Almarshoud’s Show Jumping Competition

Kuwait Riders Bike Show

Friday, Feb 17

Kites Watching in Bnaider

Community Run at Shaheed Park

Hala Kuwait

Spiritual Healing Kashta

Inspire Car Show

The Urban Market

Bugsha Market

Trashtag Beach Cleanup

Scientific Center Weekend Activities

Yard & Toyota at KMT

Quantum Con

Sanad Market

Atyab Almarshoud’s Show Jumping Competition

Kuwait Riders Bike Show

Saturday, Feb 18

Hala Kuwait

Ford Desert Challenge 2023

Treasure Hunt at Shaheed Park

Inspire Car Show

The Urban Market

Bugsha Market

Celebrate Kuwait Painting Event

Painting & Coffee

Scientific Center Weekend Activities

Yard & Toyota at KMT

Quantum Con

Sanad Market

SpeakUp Kuwait

Atyab Almarshoud’s Show Jumping Competition

Art Scene V: Freedom in Freestyle

Qout Market at JACC

Sunday, Feb 19

Hala Kuwait

Kayaking for Ladies

Gardening Workshop

Mommy, Me and a Pony Day!

Scientific Center Weekend Activities

Exhibitions

Ala Taraf Lisan Al Ard

Life Forms & Indigo Expressions

Speculative Horizons

Activities

Albohayra Farm

Ascend Rock Climbing

Indoor Karting

Little Jungle

Murouj Farm

Movement Classes at Omni Studio

Roller Blade at Roller Hub

Yoga at Darātma

Museums to Visit

Abdullah Salem Cultural Center (ASCC)

Amricani Cultural Center Museum

Bait Al Othman Museum