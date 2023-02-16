The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (6.7)

She Is Love (6.4)

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (4.7)

Other Movies Showing:

Avatar: The Way of Water (7.8)

Bandit (6.4)

Ghoster (3.9)

M3GAN (6.1)

Plane (6.9)

Sound of Silence (5.7)

The Amazing Maurice (6.4)

Titanic: 25th Anniversary (7.9)

The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:

Beauty and the Beast (8.0)

The Lion King (8.5)

The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.