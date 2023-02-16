The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:
New This Weekend:
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (6.7)
She Is Love (6.4)
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (4.7)
Other Movies Showing:
Avatar: The Way of Water (7.8)
Bandit (6.4)
Ghoster (3.9)
M3GAN (6.1)
Plane (6.9)
Sound of Silence (5.7)
The Amazing Maurice (6.4)
Titanic: 25th Anniversary (7.9)
The classic films below are currently showing at the 1954 Film House:
Beauty and the Beast (8.0)
The Lion King (8.5)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
Movie recommendations:
– Rams (2015)
– The Fabelmans (2022) a great coming-of-age movie
– Infinity Pool (2023)