If you’re a customer of the main Sultan Center in Salmiya you might have noticed how the upstairs area was pretty dead. Xcite and Intersport opened there a few years ago but the homeware section was pretty poor, like they stopped caring about it.
Well yesterday I found out that True Value has now taken over that department so I decided to check it out. Basically the whole top floor of Sultan Center Salmiya is divided between Xcite, Intersports, Dawa Pharmacy and True Value. True Value takes up majority of the space and covers all the homeware items with a very tiny hardware section.
It’s a pretty good idea and great for shoppers, but mostly because they’ve restocked the area and its packed with stuff now instead of it looking abandoned.
I’m curious how this works. Do they just sublet the area and pay rent to sultan. Or do they share in the sales profit?
I’d assume yeah that they just rent the space from sultan.
Is this True Value’s entry in Kuwait or do they have other stores as well?
They entered kuwait like 20 years ago or something. They have multiple stores in kuwait including a really large one in Al Rai
Was there a Toy Section put up at this location?
A small one, i think as small as the hardware section like an aisle or two if I remember correctly
TSC used to be great 10-20 years ago, when you shopped there, you could buy anything you wanted, now you have to shop at 5 stores to get what you want or order online like an idiot. Now TSC have to get other stores to supply them with items? What’s next, Drops will be supplying the food and drink items? TSC is practically a shadow of its former self. Also, they’re opening a Starbucks kiosk next to the cashiers, what a world! 😓