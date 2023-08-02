Mo Amer: Homecoming, tickets now on sale!

Mo Amer, the Palestinian American comedian known for his hilarious performances in the Netflix show ‘Mo’ and the award-winning Hulu sitcom ‘Ramy,’ is coming to Kuwait to perform a stand-up comedy show at The Arena.

Mo was actually born in Kuwait and lived here till the age of 9. He only left Kuwait because of the 1990 Iraq invasion which is how he ended up in the US.

The show titled “Homecoming” is taking place on September 8th. Tickets start at 25KD and go up all the way to 75KD and are available for sale on The Arena’s website.