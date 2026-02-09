Palestinian Cultural Exhibit Launches Today

The 62nd exhibition by the Palestinian Culture Center, in collaboration with the Embassy of Palestine, kicks off today, celebrating the heritage, resilience, and artistry of Palestinian women.

The center has been active in Kuwait since the early 1970s, and each year they host this exhibition to help keep Palestinian culture alive while supporting underprivileged women and children in refugee camps.

The exhibition features handmade embroidery, ceramics, traditional foods, and books for sale. Every item reflects the rich culture of Palestine and supports the women who continue to preserve it with care.

This year, the exhibition is taking place at a new location, the Contemporary Art Platform in the Design District, Shuwaikh (Google Maps). Conveniently located next to OVO and Cantina.

The event runs from today, Monday, February 9 to Thursday, February 12, from 10AM to 8PM daily. @palestiniancc

Photo by @prettygreenbullet