Blocking Social Media for Kids in Kuwait

There has been a lot of news lately about countries banning social media access for children, mainly because of concerns around mental health, harmful content, cyberbullying, and how hard it has become for parents to manage online safety on their own. Although Kuwait hasn’t implemented a ban on social media access for children yet, Virgin Mobile Kuwait is one step ahead.

Virgin Mobile just launched a new mobile plan designed to offer a safer online experience for children called Aman (meaning safe in Arabic). Aman works at the network level, so it’s not an app or software you install, and there are no complicated device settings you need to deal with. Everything is handled automatically through the network, which makes online safety a lot easier for parents.

Once the Aman plan is active, popular social media apps like Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and X are automatically restricted. You don’t have to do anything else from your end.

Another cool thing about the Aman plan is that it’s designed to improve over time with feedback from parents. That means parents can influence future updates, including which platforms or apps should be blocked next. It makes Aman feel less like a fixed product and more like something that grows and improves as families use it.

Also, just to be clear, this works on phones and home routers as well.

If you want to find out more about Virgin Mobile’s Aman plans, head over to @virginmobilekw