16 Romantic Valentine’s Dinners in Kuwait

Valentine’s is this weekend, so here’s a list of 16 romantic restaurants that have something planned for the occasion.
All the places shared are doing something for Valentine’s, whether it’s special set menus, live music, or decorations. I’ve also included the starting price, but keep in mind that some restaurants charge more for outdoor seating or offer different set menus, so it’s call the restaurant you’re interested in for more details.
Vigonovo
No minimum
JARS
From KD 25 per couple
Kei
From KD 45 per couple
Cantina
From KD 50 per couple
Roka
From KD 60 per couple
Al Boom
From KD 70 per couple
Paparazzi
From KD 70 per couple
Solange
From KD 80 per couple
Mei Li
From KD 90 per couple
Peacock
From KD 100 per couple
Dai Forni
From KD 110 per couple
Li Beirut
From KD 110 per couple
Republique
From KD 110 per couple
OFK
From KD 110 per couple
Sintoho
From KD 120 per couple
Ricardo
From KD 160 per couple