16 Romantic Valentine’s Dinners in Kuwait

Valentine’s is this weekend, so here’s a list of 16 romantic restaurants that have something planned for the occasion.

All the places shared are doing something for Valentine’s, whether it’s special set menus, live music, or decorations. I’ve also included the starting price, but keep in mind that some restaurants charge more for outdoor seating or offer different set menus, so it’s call the restaurant you’re interested in for more details.

Vigonovo

No minimum

JARS

From KD 25 per couple

Kei

From KD 45 per couple

Cantina

From KD 50 per couple

Roka

From KD 60 per couple

Al Boom

From KD 70 per couple

Paparazzi

From KD 70 per couple

Solange

From KD 80 per couple

Mei Li

From KD 90 per couple

Peacock

From KD 100 per couple

Dai Forni

From KD 110 per couple

Li Beirut

From KD 110 per couple

Republique

From KD 110 per couple

OFK

From KD 110 per couple

Sintoho

From KD 120 per couple

Ricardo

From KD 160 per couple