16 Romantic Valentine’s Dinners in Kuwait

Valentine’s is this weekend, so here’s a list of 16 romantic restaurants that have something planned for the occasion.

All the places shared are doing something for Valentine’s, whether it’s special set menus, live music, or decorations. I’ve also included the starting price, but keep in mind that some restaurants charge more for outdoor seating or offer different set menus, so it’s call the restaurant you’re interested in for more details.

Vigonovo
No minimum

JARS
From KD 25 per couple

Kei
From KD 45 per couple

Cantina
From KD 50 per couple

Roka
From KD 60 per couple

Al Boom
From KD 70 per couple

Paparazzi
From KD 70 per couple

Solange
From KD 80 per couple

Mei Li
From KD 90 per couple

Peacock
From KD 100 per couple

Dai Forni
From KD 110 per couple

Li Beirut
From KD 110 per couple

Republique
From KD 110 per couple

OFK
From KD 110 per couple

Sintoho
From KD 120 per couple

Ricardo
From KD 160 per couple

