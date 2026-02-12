Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out the list below.
Thursday, February 12
Opening Up: Musicals in Celebration
Palestinian Cultural Exhibit
Salt Movies: Gran Turismo
Graish Market at Messilah Beach
The Bazaar at Hessah Plaza
Zai Ramadan Expo
Friday, February 13
Opening Up: Musicals in Celebration
Graish Market at Messilah Beach
The Bazaar at Hessah Plaza
GR Yaris Cup Race
Oil Pastels & Coffee
Cars & Coffee
Slice Party
Toastmasters Annual Speech Contest
Giant Kites Display
Saturday, February 14
trunk show pop-up
Storytelling: Breaking Limiting Beliefs
Graish Market at Messilah Beach
The Bazaar at Hessah Plaza
Zai Ramadan Expo
pre-Ramadan DAI StoryTime
Alandalus Market
A Cultural Talk by eL Seed