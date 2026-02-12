Categories
Events Things to do

Things to do in Kuwait this Weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out the list below.

Thursday, February 12
Opening Up: Musicals in Celebration
Palestinian Cultural Exhibit
Salt Movies: Gran Turismo
Graish Market at Messilah Beach
The Bazaar at Hessah Plaza
Zai Ramadan Expo

Friday, February 13
Opening Up: Musicals in Celebration
Graish Market at Messilah Beach
The Bazaar at Hessah Plaza
GR Yaris Cup Race
Oil Pastels & Coffee
Cars & Coffee
Slice Party
Toastmasters Annual Speech Contest
Giant Kites Display

Saturday, February 14
trunk show pop-up
Storytelling: Breaking Limiting Beliefs
Graish Market at Messilah Beach
The Bazaar at Hessah Plaza
Zai Ramadan Expo
pre-Ramadan DAI StoryTime
Alandalus Market
A Cultural Talk by eL Seed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 