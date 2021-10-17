The Palestinian Culture Center has been operating in Kuwait since the early 1970s. Every year they hold an exhibition with the aim to support needy families as well as preserving the rich and vibrant culture of Palestine. Starting tomorrow and going on till Thursday, the center will be holding an exhibit at Dar Al Funoon.

The exhibit will have hand-stitched dresses, shawls, and cushions for sale, as well as handmade ceramics, books, and food aimed to preserve the Palestinian national identity and showcase how it adapts to modern times.

If you’re interested in passing by, here is the info:

Location: Dar Al Funoon

Date: Monday Oct. 18th – Thursday Oct. 21th 2021

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

They’re also on instagram @palestiniancc