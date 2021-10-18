Kuwait Karting has been under construction for a pretty long time but it’s finally open. Located inside Kout Mall, Kuwait Karting is an indoor track that is composed of multi-levels with an overall length of 512m making it the largest of its kind in the region.
There are two tracks, a small junior track for kids and a larger one for adults. The junior track is for children 7+ and can hold up to 5 cars at a time with sessions that are 6 minutes long. The adult track is for ages 13+, can hold 16 cars at a time and the sessions last slightly longer at 8 minutes. Both tracks use electric karts.
They're open Saturday to Wednesday from 1pm to 10pm and 2pm to 11pm on Thursdays and Fridays. For more info they're on Instagram @q8karting
Update: Here are the prices
Adult Track
Weekday: KD 6
Weekend: KD 8
Juniors Track
Weekday: KD 3
Weekend: KD 4
read the post please
