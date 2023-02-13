The Palestinian Culture Center has been operating in Kuwait since the early 1970s. Every year they hold an exhibition with the aim to keep this vibrant culture alive and support underprivileged women and children in the camps.

This year the heritage exhibition will mark the launch of Palestinian Cultural Week. Starting today till Thursday, the Palestinian Culture Center will be holding its exhibition at the Women’s Cultural & Social Society in Khaldiya from 10AM to 8PM.

The exhibition will have hand-stitched dresses, shawls, and cushions for sale, as well as handmade ceramics, books, and food aimed to preserve the Palestinian national identity and showcase how it adapts to modern times.

Below is the schedule of the rest of the events this week:

For more info check out @palestiniancc