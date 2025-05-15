Palestinian Culture Exhibition Starts Today

The 61st exhibition by the Palestinian Culture Center kicked off today, celebrating the heritage, resilience, and artistry of Palestinian women.

The center has been active in Kuwait since the early 1970s, and each year they host this exhibition to help keep Palestinian culture alive while supporting underprivileged women and children in refugee camps.

The exhibition features handmade embroidery, ceramics, traditional foods, and books for sale. Every item reflects the rich culture of Palestine and supports the women who continue to preserve it with care.

Date: Thursday, May 15 to Monday, May 19

Time: 10AM to 8PM

Location: Women’s Cultural and Social Society (Google Maps)

For more info, head to @palestiniancc