Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend

Can we talk about Andor? I just binge watched the last 3 episodes of the second season last night and I’m so sad the series is over. It’s by far my favorite Star Wars series/movie/anything. It also feels like the least Star Warsy Star Wars and I think it’s because of the amount of depth, seriousness and grittiness the series has. The main hero also doesn’t have a light saber, he doesn’t have a cool outfit or anything out of the ordinary, he’s mostly just a normal person.

This is also probably the only Star Wars that also makes you empathize or fall in love with Imperial characters. The show is just so insanely good.

Then you also have the beautiful visuals and the incredible music like in the Mon Mothma dancing scene above. I think I actually might rewatch the series from the start again so I can enjoy it without all the anxiety and suspense. And then I’ll probably rewatch Rogue One since it takes place right after Andor in the Star Wars universe. If you haven’t watched it yet, please watch it.

Have you watched anything interesting lately? Let us know in the comments.

Movies at the Cinemas

The English movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:

New This Week:

Final Destination: Bloodlines (7.1)

Home Sweet Home: Rebirth (4.7)

Hurry Up Tomorrow (5.9)

Pet Investigators (6.1)

Valiant One (5.2)

Other Movies Showing:

A Few Good Men (Classic) (7.7)

A Minecraft Movie (6.0)

A Working Man (6.8)

Heart Eyes (6.1)

The Amateur (6.7)

Shadow Force (5.2)

Sinners (8.0)

The Accountant 2 (7.2)

The Legend of Ochi (6.3)

Thunderbolts* (7.8)

Until Dawn (6.0)