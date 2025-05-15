Can we talk about Andor? I just binge watched the last 3 episodes of the second season last night and I’m so sad the series is over. It’s by far my favorite Star Wars series/movie/anything. It also feels like the least Star Warsy Star Wars and I think it’s because of the amount of depth, seriousness and grittiness the series has. The main hero also doesn’t have a light saber, he doesn’t have a cool outfit or anything out of the ordinary, he’s mostly just a normal person.
This is also probably the only Star Wars that also makes you empathize or fall in love with Imperial characters. The show is just so insanely good.
Then you also have the beautiful visuals and the incredible music like in the Mon Mothma dancing scene above. I think I actually might rewatch the series from the start again so I can enjoy it without all the anxiety and suspense. And then I’ll probably rewatch Rogue One since it takes place right after Andor in the Star Wars universe. If you haven’t watched it yet, please watch it.
Have you watched anything interesting lately? Let us know in the comments.
Movies at the Cinemas
The English movies below are now showing at the local cinemas:
New This Week:
Final Destination: Bloodlines (7.1)
Home Sweet Home: Rebirth (4.7)
Hurry Up Tomorrow (5.9)
Pet Investigators (6.1)
Valiant One (5.2)
Other Movies Showing:
A Few Good Men (Classic) (7.7)
A Minecraft Movie (6.0)
A Working Man (6.8)
Heart Eyes (6.1)
The Amateur (6.7)
Shadow Force (5.2)
Sinners (8.0)
The Accountant 2 (7.2)
The Legend of Ochi (6.3)
Thunderbolts* (7.8)
Until Dawn (6.0)
The numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at the time of publishing.
3 replies on “Movies & TV Shows to Watch this Weekend”
I’ve watched season 1 of Andor 3 times now. will binge season 2 (2nd viewing) followed by Rogue One soon. what an amazing show. I believe most locations were real, with minimum cgi.
– I can’t wait for Murderbot, tomorrow
– the next Ryan Murphy show looks very promising. Trailer: https://youtu.be/mpJ7iDnn0P8?si=vrPNQCFsMk-k_mR8
– Another Simple Favor (2025) not as good as the first movie. not recommended
– Warfare (2025) was great
– The Luckiest Man in America (2024) a very good thriller
– MobLand (2025) keeps getting better and better
if you like war films Warfare will blow your socks off. Very brutal but you have not seen anything like this before. Best war film I’ve ever seen.
Sinners was not what I expected. Its a great wild ride of a film. Designed to be seen and heard in the cinema. Excellent.
Is warfare new?
I will look for it now