The Staged in Kuwait improv comedy night is back for the first time in 2 years. They’re going to be performing at the AUS auditorium on March 18th with a brand new team and a brand new show. They’re my favorite local comedy troupe and if you haven’t been to one of their shows before you should definitely take this opportunity to do so.

Tickets went on sale yesterday and start at 7.5KD, for more information and to book a ticket, click here.