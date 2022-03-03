A chill weekend with not a lot going on but here are some things you can do this weekend:
Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Elements – Sculptures from CAPs Private Collection
Exhibition: Forbidden Love in Arab Art
BBT Picnic
Murouj SCENE Market
Workshop: How to overcome your fear from horses
Friday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
BBT Picnic
Albohayra Farm
Murouj SCENE Market
Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Elements – Sculptures from CAPs Private Collection
BBT Picnic
Albohayra Farm
Murouj SCENE Market
Let me know if I missed anything.
Is the kite festival continues this weekend also?
No it was extended only by a day and it ended yesterday
There’s also the circus at Kuwait Motor Town.
hey got a link? nothing is up on the KMT Instagram or website.
https://www.eventat.com/booking/34427