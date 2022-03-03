A chill weekend with not a lot going on but here are some things you can do this weekend:

Thursday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Elements – Sculptures from CAPs Private Collection

Exhibition: Forbidden Love in Arab Art

BBT Picnic

Murouj SCENE Market

Workshop: How to overcome your fear from horses

Friday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

BBT Picnic

Albohayra Farm

Murouj SCENE Market

Saturday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Elements – Sculptures from CAPs Private Collection

BBT Picnic

Albohayra Farm

Murouj SCENE Market

Let me know if I missed anything.