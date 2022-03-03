The movies below are now showing at Cinescape, Grand Cinemas and VOX:

New This Weekend:

The Batman (9.0)

Other Movies Showing Now:

American Siege (3.5)

Blacklight (5.0)

Dog (6.8)

Encanto (7.8)

Kimi (6.3)

Moonfall (5.6)

My Sweet Monster (5.8)

Scream (7.9)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (9.2)

The Godfather (9.2)

Uncharted (7.2)

Classic Movies Showing Now:

Mulan (5.7)

The films below are also now showing at the Scientific Center IMAX theater:

IMAX Movies Showing Now:

Antarctica (N/A)

Asteroid Hunters 3D

Backyard Wilderness 3D (7.7)

Turtle Odyssey (7.2)

Numbers in brackets refer to the IMDB rating at time of publishing.