The Common Good is a local online store that recently launched selling products made from natural and sustainable materials. They’ve got some interesting items including very stylish-looking ones from the Danish brand Haps Nordic as well as some cool wooden toys for kids.

Their prices seem pretty decent, at first, I thought they might have been overpricing since there was a lunch box by Haps Nordic I was checking out and it was priced at 12KD. But, turns out Haps Nordic themselves sell the same lunchbox for around 11.5KD so I guess the items themselves are just expensive.

If you’re into natural and sustainable living you might find something you’d like on their website. Here is the link.